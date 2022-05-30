Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiri youth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiri youth in a staged “cordon-and-search” operation in Pulwama district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that the martyrdom of nine Kashmiris in just the last four days is highly condemnable and part of the unabated brutal campaign of oppression against the Kashmiris.

More than 609 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in staged encounters, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

According to the spokesperson, the intensified killing spree in occupied Kashmir was a clear manifestation of India using state-terrorism as policy tool against the people of Kashmir.

“Indian Occupation Forces have stepped up extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris, particularly targeting Kashmiri youth, following the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan has urged international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK. “India must allow an independent investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in its Kashmir Reports,” it concluded.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Indian forces martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to details, the youths were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian troops in the Pulwama district. The operation was going on till last reports came in, the state-news agency reported.

The Indian forces also launched operations in surrounding areas of the Pulwama district. The troops broke into houses and insulted women, the news agency reported.

Comments