Pakistan condemns Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has strongly condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirming its unwavering support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The remarks were made during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East, particularly Yemen.

Speaking at the session, Pakistan’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Usman Jadoon, denounced the Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia in the strongest terms.

He reiterated that Pakistan stands firmly with Saudi Arabia and fully supports its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Usman Jadoon also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity. He stressed the need to ease rising regional tensions through dialogue, diplomacy, and restraint.

He further said that lasting peace in Yemen can only be achieved through an inclusive political process.

Read more: Attack by Yemen’s Houthis kills 14 government troops: official

According to international media reports published a day earlier, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said that the Houthis had launched ballistic missiles toward southern Saudi Arabia. However, Saudi Arabia’s air defense system successfully intercepted and destroyed the missiles before they reached their targets.

The Houthis had earlier accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Sana’a International Airport and warned that the Kingdom would face consequences for those attacks.