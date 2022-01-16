Pakistan condemns illegal arrests of Kashmiri journalists, civil society activists in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned increasing harassment and illegal arrests of Kashmiri journalists and civil society activists by the occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement, “The reported attack on Kashmir Press Club yesterday manifestly reflects India’s entrenched use of brute force and coercion to forcibly silence those raising voices against its horrendous crimes and egregious human rights violations IIOJK.”

He added, “Equally condemnable is the increasing use of draconian and inhumane laws including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) with impunity in IIOJK, which reflects India’s colonial mindset.”

The spokesperson said that India’s state-sponsored terrorism could never weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Pakistan has called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN) and international human rights and humanitarian bodies to hold India accountable for its unabated harassment and illegal arrests of journalists, human rights defenders and other civil society activists in IIOJK.

