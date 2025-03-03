Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms Israeli decision to block critical humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, during the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Monday, “This latest action is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need. This constitutes yet another blatant violation of international law by the occupying power, and could imperil the ceasefire agreement.”

The Spokesperson said “We call on the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and to hold Israel accountable for imposition of collective punishment through denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.

“We also reiterate our call for the full implementation of the agreement to secure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza as well as the revival of a political process to achieve the two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign state of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he added.

Meanwhile, the international community has widely condemned Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Several Arab nations, including Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, have criticized Israel’s actions, calling them a violation of the ceasefire agreement and international law.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, urging Israel to allow the free flow of aid.

Israel’s decision to halt aid deliveries came after the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas expired. The blockade has raised fears of hunger and further hardships for the people of Gaza during Ramadan.

Pakistan has called on the international community to take immediate action to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to hold Israel accountable for its actions.