The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of twelve countries including Pakistan have condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli assault on the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The condemnation came after Israeli naval forces targeted vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla’s Spring 2026 mission, which aimed to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver essential aid.

The incident took place in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Greece.

In their joint statement, the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Brazil, Jordan, Pakistan, Spain, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Colombia, Maldives, South Africa and Libya said the Flotilla is a peaceful civilian humanitarian initiative aimed at drawing the attention of the international community to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

They said that Israeli attacks against the vessels and the unlawful detention of humanitarian activists in international waters constitute flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Ministers called upon the international community to fulfill their moral and legal obligations to uphold international law, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for these violations.

Meanwhile, thousands of people took to the streets in several Italian cities Thursday to protest Israel’s attack on a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

The attack prompted widespread anger in Italy, with protests held in major cities including Rome, Milan, Naples, and Turin.