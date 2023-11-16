Pakistan condemns Israeli bombardment near Jordanian hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members, ARY News reported.

“This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of International law,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan joined the call for a thorough investigation into the said barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding the occupation forces accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure,” she remarked.

On the other hand, the lack of fuel in Gaza – since Israel refuses to allow the entry of gasoline or diesel – has already caused a water distribution plant in the south of the enclave to be out of service on Monday, affecting 100,000 people.

Besides, if Israel does not lift its fuel ban, the trucks that now bring in humanitarian aid – 1,096 to date, 150 yesterday alone – will stop entering within 48 hours..

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, on an official visit to Geneva to pressure international organizations in favor of the release of the hostages in Gaza, assured today that UN Secretary General Guterres “does not deserve to be head of the United Nations”.