Monday, February 12, 2024
Pakistan condemns killing of UAE, Bahrain soldiers in Somalia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned heinous terrorist attack against the UAE military trainers and under training Somalian soldiers at a military base in Mogadishu.

The Foreign Office in a statement issued here read, “We offer our deepest condolences to the governments and the people of the UAE and Bahrain and to the families of victims and pray for the early recovery of all the injured.

The Foreign Office said that Pakistan rejects terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in firm solidarity with the Government of Somalia in combating terrorism.

Three members of UAE Armed Forces and one Bahraini officers were killed in a terrorist attack in Somalia.

