Pakistan condemns strikes on Iranian nuclear sites at UNSC

Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s unilateral strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities safeguarded by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), terming the actions unlawful and provocative.

Speaking at an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad expressed regret that international calls for de-escalation and dialogue have gone unheeded.

“Pakistan’s stance from the beginning has been grounded in international law and the UN Charter,” the ambassador said, reiterating Islamabad’s firm opposition to Israeli aggression and expressing unequivocal support for Iran’s legitimate right to self-defence as recognized under the UN framework.

Ambassador Ahmad called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urged all parties to return to dialogue, stressing that diplomacy remains the only viable path toward a sustainable and peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.

He also voiced concern over escalating tensions and condemned reported U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday held a telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks, which followed Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression over the past eight days.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Iran, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister expressed concerns that the US strikes had targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).