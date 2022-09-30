Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Pakistan has condemned the terrorist attack on an educational institution in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul today in which several people were killed and wounded, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement, “Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms, the dastardly terrorist attack on an educational institution in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, today, in which precious innocent lives were lost and many were injured.”

“The government and people of Pakistan extend their profound and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” it added

“We stand in complete solidarity with our Afghan brethren in the fight against the scourge of terrorism,” said the FO spokesperson.

Earlier, at least 19 people were killed and as many as 27 others were wounded in a suicide blast in an educational institute early on Friday, which occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of western Kabul, according to police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

Comments