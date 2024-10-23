Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned a cowardly attack on the facilities of Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TUSAS) in Ankara, Turkiye resulting in multiple casualties.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The Government of Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for Turkiye’s efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and stood in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye.

“We are confident that the brave Turkish nation, with its characteristic grit and determination, will defeat the menace of terrorism,” it was further added.

Witnesses reported hearing shooting and an explosion at the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters outside Ankara on Wednesday, which the authorities described as a terrorist incident that left four people dead and fourteen injured.

Three of the injured are in serious condition, while two attackers were killed in the incident, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. TV stations showed video of armed attackers breaking into the TUSAS facility.

Two terrorists were neutralised in the terror attack on the TUSAS Ankara Kahramankazan site. Sadly, we have 3 martyrs and 14 wounded in the attack,” nterior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement.