Pakistan condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on Thursday, causing the loss of precious Afghan lives and injuring many others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the Government and people of Pakistan extend their sympathies, support and solidarity to the people of Afghanistan and particularly with the bereaved families.

He said we believe these heinous acts of terrorism against innocent Afghans are aimed at weakening the resolve of the Afghan nation in pursuit of peace, stability and progress.

The Spokesperson said the targeting of Hazara and Shia community in Afghanistan through these acts of terrorism is also a matter of serious concern.

He urged the international community to extend all possible support and assistance to Afghanistan in combating terrorism and overcoming these challenges.

On Thursday, two explosions, within minutes of each other, have killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan.

The blasts targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province. The victims of the attack were travelling home to break their dawn-to-dusk Ramadan fast, said Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief.

The attack is the latest in a series of deadly bombings to shake Afghanistan and comes just days after a blast at a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.

