Pakistan condemns violation of Al-Aqsa mosque’s sanctity by Israel

Pakistan has condemned the violation of Qibla-e-Awwal’s sanctity by the Israeli forces, calling on the global forces to curtail the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights of the Palestinians, ARY News reported.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in a press briefing on Sunday, condemned the violation of Aqsa Mosque’s sanctity by the Isreali forces. The acts of violence have hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the globe, they added.

He added that such acts are a vioation of international statutes. The global community should take notice of Isreal’s vioation of international resolutions, they added.

They said, “Pakistan calls upon the international community to urge Israel to put an immediate end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights of the Palestinian people.”

The Palestine conflict should be resolved in accordance with the resolutions passed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations, they added.

The spokesperson added, “We renew our call for a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.”

