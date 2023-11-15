Pakistan ‘conditionally’ allows women to perform Hajj ‘without mehram’

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has conditionally allowed Pakistani women to perform Hajj ‘without a mehram’, ARY News reported

According to details, the council granted conditional permission in a letter to a Ministry of Religious Affairs inquiry.

In the letter, the CCI stated that as per the jurisprudence of Jaafriya, Maliki and Shafi’i, a woman can perform Hajj without a mehram, but this is subject to certain conditions.

“A woman who has the companionship of reliable women can go for Hajj,” it stated.

The letter noted that for a woman intending to perform Hajj without a mehram, it is necessary to take permission from her parents and, in case of marriage, her husband.

The council has remarked that a woman who does not fear any threat or danger during the journey to Hajj can go without a mehram.

The letter further stated that if a woman plans to go for Hajj without a mehram, the Ministry of Religious Affairs should first investigate, and only give permission after scrutinising the group members.

“According to Hanafi and Hanbali jurisprudence, Hajj is not obligatory on a woman if a mehram is not available,” it added.

In October 2022, Saudi Arabia allowed women from all over the world to perform Umrah and Hajj without a mehram.

Read more: Saudi decision on cutting Pakistan Hajj groups ‘final’

In a statement, Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah said that women who want to go to the kingdom for Umrah or Hajj no longer need a mehram.