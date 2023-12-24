Pakistan condoles martyrdom of 12 Turkish soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condoled the martyrdom of 12 Turkish soldiers during counter-terrorism operations, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened to learn that 12 Turkish soldiers have been martyred during counter-terrorism operations on 22-23 December 2023.”

“We express deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured. Pakistan stands in firm solidarity with Turkiye in this moment of grief.”

“Pakistan strongly condemns the scourge of terrorism. We are confident that the brotherly Turkish nation will overcome this tragedy with characteristic grit and determination,” she added.

Foreign Office Spokesperson also said that Pakistan strongly condemned the barbaric custodial killing of three Kashmiri civilians in Baffliaz, Poonch district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The slain civilians were tortured to death at a camp of the Indian occupation Army. A purported video clip of the Indian personnel stripping three men and sprinkling chilli powder on them is viral on social media.

The incident, once again, exposes India’s relentless state-terrorism in IIOJK, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement. The perpetrators of these custodial killings must be held accountable.

India’s brutal occupation is the root cause of all major issues in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people must realize their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, it concluded.