Pakistan condoles over flood devastation in Libya: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan conveyed condolences to the people and State of Libya over the loss of life and properties caused by the floods hitting Northern parts of the country, ARY News reported.

“The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the people and State of Libya on the devastation caused by the deadly floods in the Northeastern part of Libya,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson that the loss of lives and the sufferings endured by the survivors were deeply saddening and “we stand in solidarity with the Libyan people during these difficult times.”

“Our Embassy in Libya is monitoring the situation and is in contact with the local authorities for possible assistance and support to the community,” the spokesperson added.

The catastrophic floods have killed at least 150 people in eastern Libya, after storm Daniel swept the Mediterranean, lashing Turkey, Bulgaria and Greece.

Images filmed by residents of the Libyan disaster area showed massive mudslides, collapsed buildings and entire neighbourhoods submerged under muddy water.

Speaking on Libyan network Almasar, Oussama Hamad, prime minister of the east-based government, reported “more than 2,000 dead and thousands missing” in the city of Derna alone, but no medical sources or emergency services have confirmed such figures.

While media outlets in eastern Libya have largely picked up on Hamad’s remarks, separate tolls reported from various areas add up to far lower figures.

Mohamed Massoud, a spokesman for Hamad’s Benghazi-based administration, said earlier that “at least 150 people were killed as a result of flooding and torrential rains left by storm Daniel in Derna, Jabal al-Akhdar region and the suburbs of Al-Marj”.