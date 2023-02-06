Pakistan condoles over loss of lives due to earthquake in Türkiye

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its condolence to Turkiye over the loss of lives in the deadly earthquake that has claimed over 80 lives, so far.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in his condolence message, has renewed the call for global action in the wake of increase in climate change-induced natural disasters.

Noting that climate change-induced disasters are not limited to a single country or region, the Prime Minister termed these a clarion call to the international community to act for the survival of mankind and planet earth.

The premier said Pakistan stands in solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief.

Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck southeastern region of Türkiye. I send my profound condolences & most sincere sympathies to my brother President @RTErdogan & brotherly people of Türkiye on the loss of precious lives & damage to infrastructure. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 6, 2023

Recalling Turkiye’s support to Pakistan in every hour of difficulty, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will help Turkiye in every possible way.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace of the dead and speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, the Foreign Office said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn about the severe earthquake and stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief.

🔊: PR NO. 2️⃣4️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ Pakistan extends condolences over loss of lives from earthquake in Türkiye 🔗⬇️https://t.co/Rngw90GUvx pic.twitter.com/DYDUdyTIC2 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 6, 2023

The Foreign Office said Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief efforts and is confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination.

