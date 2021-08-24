Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Laiq Ur Rehman

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Fatah-1 guided MLRS: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a test flight of indigenously developed Fatah-1, Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, the military’s media wing said that the rocket was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

The ISPR said: “The weapon system will give Pakistan Army the capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory.”

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the chief of army staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful launch.

Earlier this year, Pakistan had successfully test-fired Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

Shaheen-1A has the capability to achieve its target within the range of 900 kilometers.

