ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the Houthi attack on a non-military commercial vessel in Red Sea that claimed lives of three Pakistani nationals.

In his message, Dar said that targeting a commercial ship puts innocent human lives at risk and constitutes a violation of international law.

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Dar also confirmed that another Pakistani national was injured in the attack and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

He said the Houthi attack in the Red Sea poses a serious threat to freedom of navigation and maritime security, as well as the safety of commercial vessels operating in the region.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan was in contact with Saudi authorities and Yemen’s internationally recognised government to ascertain further details and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

I have learnt with deep concern about the unfortunate incident involving an attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea. According to the information available so far, three Pakistani nationals have lost their lives and one has sustained injuries in the incident. We extend our… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 12, 2026

The deputy prime minister directed the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh to establish immediate coordination with the relevant authorities and take all necessary measures for the repatriation of the bodies of the Pakistani nationals killed in the attack.

He also instructed the embassy to ensure that the injured Pakistani citizen receives all possible assistance and support.

Dar said Pakistan was closely monitoring developments related to the Red Sea incident and would maintain continuous contact with the relevant authorities.

“We stand with the families of the deceased Pakistani citizens in their hour of grief,” the deputy prime minister said.