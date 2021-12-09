Pakistan confirms first case of COVID Omicron variant

KARACHI: Pakistan on Thursday reported the first case of COVID Omicron variant, ARY News reported.

According to Sindh Health Department, a private hospital in Karachi reported the first case of the variant in a female patient.

The health department disclosed that the patient had arrived in Pakistan from abroad, adding that they were verifying her travel history.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the woman has been discharged from the hospital two days earlier, while her two brothers have been admitted to the hospital over suspicion of the virus contraction.

The authorities are trying to trace the address of the woman, while the imposition of smart lockdown in the area is on the cards.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that so far 57 countries of the world have reported the new variant of the COVID-19 that was first detected in South Africa.

Read more: Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalizations set to rise: WHO

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had imposed a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries amid the threat of the spread of new Covid-19 Omicron variant to Pakistan.

The country’s top platform overseeing Covid response reviewed the prevailing Covid situation across the globe and revised the policy for categorisation of air travel and the Cat C list.

The Cat C countries include Croatia, Hungry, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!