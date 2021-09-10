Pakistan continued to closely follow evolving situation in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan has continued to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan has once again reiterated that all energies must be focused on ensuring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan through positive engagement with the international community.

In his weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said we reaffirm our abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said we hope that the new political dispensation in Afghanistan will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.

He said in pursuance in continuation of our constructive role and engagement, primarily keeping the interest of the Afghan people upfront, Pakistan has decided to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan.

First flight carrying such assistance reached Kabul yesterday and another in Kandahar today.

Asim Iftikhar said in the days leading up to the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan provided critical support to the multinational evacuation effort from Afghanistan both from Kabul airport, and across the land border.

On the larger plane, Pakistan has continued proactive diplomacy in recent weeks, interacting with a host of partners in the region and beyond.

He said as the situation in Afghanistan is at a critical juncture, and responsible members of the international community are engaged in deliberating the best way forward, it is extremely deplorable that certain spoilers remain busy in peddling false narratives and disinformation.

Motivated stories recently carried by certain segments in the international media, alluding to Pakistan’s “involvement” in Panjshir are categorically rejected.

These allegations are part of a mischievous propaganda campaign, led by Indian media’s fake news that has been thoroughly exposed.

The spokesperson said we condemn in the strongest possible terms, Indian Occupation Forces’ continued harassment of Syed Ali Geelani’s family.

He said the registration of cases against the grieving family members of the iconic Kashmiri leader is yet another reprehensible act by the Indian Occupation Forces.

He urged the international community to take serious notice of the systematic and grave human rights violations and trampling of fundamental rights in IIOJK.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan will continue to sensitize and inform the international community about the dire state of human rights in IIOJK resulting from India’s war crimes and systematic persecution and violation of human rights of the Kashmiri people.