Pakistan continues to see decline in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily Covid-19 cases continued to decline in Pakistan as the country lodged less than 100 cases during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the data issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), as many as 98 fresh cases emerged during the last 24 hours after 14,467 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted. Meanwhile, no coronavirus-related death was reported in the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 16 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 14,467

Positive Cases: 98

Positivity %: 0.68%

Deaths: 00

Patients on Critical Care: 85 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 16, 2022



Following the detection of new cases, the Covid-19 positivity rate reached 0.68 percent, as compared to yesterday’s 0.62pc. It is pertinent to mention here that the country reported a positivity ratio below 1% for the third consecutive day.

The NIH stated that almost 85 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,606.

