Cops pose as senior official to promote fellow officers

LAHORE: Two cops were arrested for impersonating senior police officers to issue fake promotion orders for their fellow officers in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the constables, Shahzad and Parvez, used an official phone number to call a senior officer and pretended to be a high-ranking official, promising quick promotions.

However, when the senior officer contacted the IG office to verify the authenticity of the call, the matter was revealed to be fake.

Following the verification, the two constables have been charged with impersonation and fraud under the Telegraph Act.

In a separate incident, law enforcement authorities filed against police officers involved in extortion of Rs 4.52 million from a civilian.

According to the reports, the case was filed against two Station House Officers (SHOs) who used honey-trapping tactics to extort money in Pir Mahal City of Punjab province.

The complaint, lodged by Usman Munir, led to the registration of the case after kidnapping a citizen through honey trapping and receiving extortion by blackmailing the family.

On the other hand, a dairy farm businessman in Karachi accused Sindh police of robbery worth millions.

The victim claimed that the Sindh police officials allegedly conducted a raid late at night in the house located in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi.

The victim claimed that the police officers forcefully entered the house and subjected them to torture before allegedly stealing gold and money worth millions of rupees.