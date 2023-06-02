The cost of political instability

The country is in throes of rival narratives that are now played on the stage causing unprecedented harm to the cohesion of Pakistan. The ongoing struggle between political factions and segments of state institutions have resulted in lengthening the shadows of uncertainty and with the eventual outcome shrouded in mystery have increased the polarisation manifold.

By looking at things from this angle the impression deepens that nothing is certain these days and no one can deny that such trend of events is indeed unnerving when people observe things happening inexplicably. Most of the times the reasons assigned to inexplicable events are nothing but conjectures. The lack of a credible explanation of things taking place around is simply dumbfounding.

In the current fluid circumstances, the uncertainty appears sensationally biting as the economic downturn has already badly affected the country and there are no signs visible of it abating let alone taking corrective course.

In such circumstances the need to put things in their proper perspective with a view to allay feelings of uncertainty could hardly be over-emphasised. It is already widely recognised that Pakistan does not possess a decisive authority to handle national affairs and adding up to this extreme difficulty is the unending tug of war between crucial segments of the state and polity. The dangers are increasing when viewed in the backdrop that the segments responsible for devising and designing future course of action face situations that are above their ability to comprehend and counter. Presently, it clearly appears that decision making circles in the country are facing difficulty in coming to grips with whatever is happening around them. This is a dangerous phenomenon that may prove damaging for the polity.

It is getting exceedingly unclear what is motivating the decision makers to take actions that are further confounding the situation. The gap between comprehension and policy making is ever-widening revealing that, contrary to general belief, there is tremendous confusion directing multiple factors to drive matters. The result is contradictory impulse that is now ruling the roost and is visible in almost all decisive actions. It looks as most of the primary stakeholders are either deliberately looking askance at the obvious or are forced to keep on following the murky path. In any case the gap between credibility and frivolousness keeps on increasing.

The confusion at the top is badly impacting all ladders of national life. No one is sure about setting the goal as the feeling is mounting that someone will remove the goal-post. The reasons for change are profoundly clouded in mystery because no one knows where final decisions are taking place. Duplicity of authority was usually blamed for myriad problems existing in the policy but no one was prepared to face the prospects of multiplicity of decision-making centres. The acceptable norm of definite enunciation of principle is completely missing.

More problematic is to assess the underlying factors causing uncertainty. Apparently matters are propagated to have been aligned but in practice it appears to be a fallacy. There is hardly a cogent, single-purpose approach that could be witnessed as almost all actions are contradictory. It is an amazing situation but no one paying any heed to it. It is equally surprising to observe responsible sections beating around the bush but staying clear of main issues.

Uncertainty assuredly eats into confidence and hampers initiative. It makes mockery of all aspirations and puts cold water on all schemes of action. The current difficulty is that there is no light visible at the end of the tunnel. It may not be out of place actually to mention that the tunnel is probably temporarily lost as uncertainty has badly blurred the path towards it. It is equally difficult to predict the possible way-out of this instability that uncertainty has created.

It could hardly be stressed that the prevailing uncertainty is required to be overcome. Matters should be spelled out clearly and with transparency. The situation is conducive to open up and put matters in their proper perspective. It is the best time to remove the veneer of probability and assert a way of maintaining continuity with the past, and of avoiding the disruptions of political unrest such as are witnessed currently. The ritualised status of state institutions may be utilised to sanction political change and ignore some of its aspects considered inappropriate for the general concepts of governance.

It is imperative that the circles possessing power should be made aware that uncertainty is self-defeating and may prove untenable in the longer run. If it is perceived that by maintaining a murky stance matters will sort themselves out then nothing could be far from reality. It is important to appreciate that human activity is a chain of action and reaction and that keeping an action under the ambit of uncertainty is more dangerous than carrying it out. It is far more advisable to clarify matters and call a spade a spade.

Let the actions, strongly guided by prudence and transparency, take their course and let the reaction emerge.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARY News or its management.