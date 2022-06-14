‘Pakistan could exit FATF grey list this year’ says German ambassador

Islamabad: German ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck on Tuesday said that Germany admires Pakistan’s efforts to meet the FATF requisites, they could exit the FATF grey list year.

According to details, the German ambassador to Pakistan said that Pakistan could exit the FATF grey list this year. Pakistan will also renew its GSP+ status for the European Union (EU) in 2023, he added.

Talking about the human rights violation in the BJP-led India the German ambassador said that they are worried about the situation in India and they keep reprimanding them over such issues. The former German ambassador had converted to Modi that the situation in Kashmir is not sustainable, he added.

He added that Germany appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to fulfil the FATF criteria and hope that they would be able to exit the FATF grey list this year.

Talking about the EU’s GSP+ status he said that an Eu delegation would arrive in Pakistan next week and Pakistan would most probably renew its status for 2023 and 2024 as well.

Also Read: German FM arrives in Pakistan on Bilawal’s invitation

Talking about the blasphemy law in Pakistan he said that they understand that abolishing the law is not practical right now, but the government should take strict measures to halt the misuse of the law in the country, specifically against minorities.

Comments