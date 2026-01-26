Pakistan could face major penalties over T20 World Cup boycott: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face serious financial and sporting repercussions if the national team withdraws from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, according to reports in Indian media.

The speculation gathered pace after PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that the final decision on Pakistan’s participation will be taken by the federal government, following the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland for the marquee event.

Naqvi made it clear that the board would follow government directives, even if it means pulling out of the tournament.

However, sources cited in Indian media believe Pakistan’s stance is being viewed within ICC circles as a pressure tactic rather than a concrete decision to withdraw.

Meanwhile, officials within ICC have reportedly warned that an actual pullout could trigger severe penalties.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, ICC officials have indicated that Pakistan’s withdrawal at this stage would amount to a breach of the event’s participation agreement, with immediate financial consequences for the PCB.

The report claims that PCB’s annual ICC revenue share, estimated at around $34.5 million, could be frozen. The amount forms part of the ICC’s $3.2 billion media rights cycle (2024–27), a bulk of which is driven by the Indian market.

“As a direct consequence, PCB’s share of ICC annual revenue would be withheld,” an ICC official was quoted as saying on condition of anonymity.

Beyond the financial hit, the report suggests that Pakistan could also face restrictions on future bilateral series and a diminished role in upcoming ICC events if the withdrawal is seen as politically motivated rather than based on cricketing or security concerns.

According to the report, a boycott could also impact the Pakistan Super League (PSL), particularly in terms of foreign player availability.

The report further added that if the Green Shirts boycott the T20 World Cup “solely on government advice” despite no issue concerning the team, then ICC will see it as an attempt to “weaponise sport for politics.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on 7 February, with Pakistan originally set to open their campaign against the Netherlands.

Pakistan are drawn in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, USA and Namibia, with all of their group matches to be played in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model.

Pakistan are due to face the USA on 10 February, followed by the much-anticipated clash against India on 15 February, before concluding the group stage against Namibia on 18 February.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals and final, both matches are slated to be played in Colombo. Otherwise, the knockout fixtures will take place in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.