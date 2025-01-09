LHC moved to fix minimum wage at USD 1000

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the fixation of the minimum wage in Pakistan equivalent to US$1,000 per month, ARY News reported.

The petition, filed by Advocate Fahim Nawaz, named the federal and all provincial governments as respondents.

The petitioner argued that since Pakistan was a British colony and still similar laws are enforced in the country. He requested the court to direct the respondents to enforce labour laws similar to the United States and United Kingdom in Pakistan and set minimum wage at US$1,000 per month which becomes Rs 278,700.

The minimum wage in the US and UK is fixed at US$1,000, the petitioner added

Currently, the minimum wage in Pakistan is set at Rs 37,000 per month, which is significantly lower than the proposed $1,000. The petition requested the court to order the fixation of the minimum wage at $1,000 per month and suspend the notification regarding the current minimum wage in Pakistan.

Read More: Senate recommends Rs 45,000 minimum wage

Earlier, the Senate of Pakistan approved recommendations for the federal budget 2024-25, asking the government to fix the minimum monthly wage for labourers at Rs 45,000.

The upper house approved 128-point recommendations presented by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance Chairman Saleem Mandviwala.

The recommendation also included the reduction of indirect taxes by 50 percent and an increase in direct taxes. The Senate also recommended the government to exempt 660 CC cars from customs duty just like the electric cars.