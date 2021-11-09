Pakistan Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%

ISLAMABAD: The country reported 400 more cases of Covid-19 while six people died of the infection during the previous 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 42,373 samples were tested during this period, out of which 400 turned out to be positive, showing national positivity rate of 0.94 per cent.

Also Read: Indonesia reviewing Merck COVID-19 pill, up to 1 mln doses targeted

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,558 after six more people succumbed to the viral disease. The number of critical Covid-19 patients has come down to 1,206.

Statistics 9 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,373

Positive Cases: 400

Positivity %: 0.94%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1206 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 9, 2021

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre expressed satisfaction over the ongoing vaccination process across the country. Expressing the satisfaction over the vaccination of 12 to 18 years age group citizens, the NCOC underlined the need to further expedite its pace.

Also Read: Antibody therapy shows long-term protection against COVID-19

The forum directed the administration to ensure inoculation of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and lauded the performance of all stakeholders for bringing the number of coronavirus cases down in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!