Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1,228 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: 24 more people died of COVID-19 across the country over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 22,408.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 962,313 after 1,228 new infections were detected during this period.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 32,621.

A total of 47,832 samples were tested, out of which 1,228 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases recorded a slight decline and stood at 2.56% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 907,284 after 897 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 346,728 infections, Sindh 339,962, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 138,421, Islamabad 82,916, Balochistan 27,387, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,505 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,394.

As of July 4, as many as 13,736,438 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,264,313 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 17,000,751 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.