PCB forms fact-finding committee to probe ‘conflict of interest reports’ in team selection

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The PCB said that the fact-finding committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an “expeditious manner”.

Earlier in the day, Inzamam-Ul-Haq resigned as the chairman of the national men’s selection committee and junior selection committee.

“I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict-of-interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector” Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement.

While talking to a private TV channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that he is ready for any inquiry that the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to conduct regarding his days as chief selector but is resigning for questions were raised about the transparency in the selection process for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 amid the team’s failing campaign.

He further said he has no relations with any players’ agent firm.

Inzamam-ul-Haq lamented about speculations being made on issues without an investigation. The former cricketer said he has been informed about a five-member committee looking into the matter.

Rumour has it that Inzamam-ul-Haq is accused of being a stakeholder in a certain players’ agent firm. It was also said that he selected the World Cup 2023 squad keeping in view the firm’s interests.