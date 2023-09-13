Asia Cup 2023: Injury-hit Pakistan announce changes for Sri Lanka fixture

Pakistan have made five changes to the side for the must-win Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka.

Uncapped pacer Zaman Khan is replacing Naseem Shah, who got ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Mohammad Waseem Jnr. will play instead of fast-bowler Haris Rauf.

The latter could not complete the India fixture because of a side strain. Moreover, Salman Ali Agha – who suffered a blow to the face during the India match – was replaced with Saud Shakeel.

Bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was swapped with Mohammad Nawaz.

Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman has been replaced with Mohammad Haris due to inconsistent performances.

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Haris, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vice captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr., and Zaman Khan.

The Super Four stage fixture is a virtual semi-final of the tournament as the winners play India in the final on Sept. 17 (Sunday).

The sides, who registered comprehensive wins over Bangladesh, are on the brink of elimination after suffering convincing defeats by Rohit Sharma’s side.

Bangladesh are already eliminated from the tournament, whereas Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two points each.

A washout means Sri Lanka qualifies for the final due to a better net run rate.

Sri Lanka (squad): Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vice-captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, and Pramod Madushan.