17.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan cricket team departs for Australia tour

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team departed for Australia from Lahore last night, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the national squad will go to Sydney via Dubai.

The Pakistani team will play a four-day match against the Prime Minister’s XI from December 6 before the start of the Test series in Australia.

The first Test of the national team will start from December 14 in Perth.

While, the second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

The Pakistani team is led by Shaan Masood, who has played 30 Tests and has been entrusted with the responsibilities of captaincy for the first time.

Read more: Shan Masood reveals Pakistan’s first choice wicketkeeper in Australia

Pakistan squad 

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.