Pakistan cricket team departs for Australia tour

The Pakistani team will play a four-day match against the Prime Minister’s XI from December 6 before the start of the Test series in Australia.

The first Test of the national team will start from December 14 in Perth.

While, the second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

The Pakistani team is led by Shaan Masood, who has played 30 Tests and has been entrusted with the responsibilities of captaincy for the first time.

Pakistan squad

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.