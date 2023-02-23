Fawad Alam pays tribute to his biggest supporter

Cricketer Fawad Alam said his father Tariq Alam, who played for Pakistan, believed in him the most when he was not selected for the national side for years.

Fawad Alam appeared in the ARY Digital show “The Fourth Umpire” hosted by superstar Fahad Mustafa with former cricketer Azhar Ali. He gave interesting replies to questions about his career and the sport.

The left-handed batter, who was part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2009, said his family insisted he play when others told him to hang his boots when not picked for the national side.

The left-handed batter said his father is why he is still playing cricket.

Speaking on being left out from the Pakistan T20I side, he said real players are those who come forward and play irrespective of any format.

Answering the host’s questions in the ‘rapid fire’ round, Fawad Alam also said that he feels one needs a strong reference, friendships (with the powerful) and flattering skills to get selected in the team.

Moreover, he revealed that he would have been a model if he wasn’t a cricketer. It is pertinent to mention that the cricketer has worked in a drama before.

The left-handed batter from Karachi has played 81 international games across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I) and scored 2,171 runs. He has six international centuries and eight fifties to his name.

Fawad Alam’s T20 career is impressive. He has made 2258 runs and scored 13 half-centuries.

