Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah cleared in rape case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan test cricketer Yasir Shah has been declared innocent in a rape case registered at Islamabad’s Shalimar police station, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the cricketer’s name has been dropped from the first information report (FIR) after the complainant admitted that his name was wrongly included in it.

The victim woman said test cricketer Yasir Shah’s name was added to the FIR due to misstatement.

The SHO Shalimar police station said that the cricketer has nothing to do with the assault case.

Also Read: Cricketer Yasir Shah, friend booked in teenage girl’s rape case

In December last year, the Islamabad police registered the case against Yasir for his alleged involvement in aiding the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl. The complainant alleged that Yasir’s friend, Farhan, raped her at gunpoint and also filmed her obscene video.

“The national cricketer and his friend also threatened her to share the video on social media,” the FIR said.

She claimed that Yasir also warned of embroiling her in a case if she approached the police. The FIR further stated that Yasir also used his influence to coerce the minor to marry his friend, Farhan.

Comments