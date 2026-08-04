Pakistan cricketers to face strict action for participating in Asian Legends League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan cricketers in the 20th Asian Legends League 2026 being held in Zambia.

International Cricket Council (ICC) considers this league as an unsanctioned/disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release and the tournament has not been sanctioned by the Zambia Cricket Union (ZCU) as well.

The ICC has further reiterated that all foreign players are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective home Board before participating in overseas cricket events. The Regulations also place an obligation on Member Boards to take appropriate action against any player who participates in an unsanctioned event. Failure to comply with these obligations may result in action against the respective Member Board.

In light of the above, the following disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB:

A ban of two (02) years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events.

Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the Pakistan Cricket Board and the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a period of two (02) year.

The PCB remains fully committed to upholding the ICC Regulations and safeguarding the integrity and governance of the game. The Board reiterates that all current and former cricketers seeking to participate in overseas cricket events requiring PCB clearance must obtain the necessary approvals and NOCs prior to participation.

The PCB will continue to work closely with the ICC and fellow Member Boards to ensure compliance with the international regulatory framework governing the sport.