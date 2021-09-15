Pakistan crosses 70 million mark in Covid-19 vaccination: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The number of total vaccine administered across Pakistan has crossed 70 million doses, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a social media statement, the NCOC announced that in Pakistan total 70,402,987 vaccine shots have been administered till now.

The health officials administered 890,980 vaccine jabs in the country on September 14, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC earlier stated that COVID-19 positivity ratio has dropped to 4.78 per cent during the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, 73 people lost their lives, lifting the overall death toll to 26,938. The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 56,733 out of which 2,714 turned up positive.

Overall 1,108,339 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 10,923 in the past 24 hours. Still 5,122 people are in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the positive cases of COVID-19 are gradually coming down in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Umar was confident that the situation will further improve in the next fifteen days and reduce the existing pressure on the hospitals.