‘Well done’: Pakistan crosses landmark of 50m Covid vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has administered 50 million doses of different Covid-19 vaccines since the country’s vaccination drive began this year in Feb, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

“Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!!”, the country’s top platform that oversees Covid response tweeted.

“If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!!”

Well done Pakistan!!! Landmark of 5 Crore COVID vaccine doses (50 Million doses) crossed!!! If not vaccinated yet, please get yourself vaccinated! In case you are due for 2nd dose, just walk in to any vaccination center after 28 days of 1st dose!!! Lets make Pakistan Safe!! — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 27, 2021

On August 24, the NCOC decided to reduce minimum age for Covid-19 vaccination from 18 years to 15 years.

Addressing a press conference alongside Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said teenagers aged over 17 years will be allowed to get first does from Sept 1.

They are required to be fully vaccinated by October 15, otherwise they will not be allowed in educational institutes. Afterwards, people in the 16 years to 17 years age group and then the 15 years to 16 years age group will be allowed to get inoculated.