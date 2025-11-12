Pakistan Customs foils Rs66.9 mln worth silver smuggling attempt

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs officials foiled an attempt to smuggle silver into Pakistan through International Mail Office (IMO) at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

During a detailed inspection of international parcels, Pakistan the customs team recovered 79.18 kilograms of silver jewellery concealed in three separate consignments, with an estimated value of Rs66.9 million.

The parcels were declared as fashion jewellery and were shipped from Hong Kong to a consignee based in Rawalpindi.

Owing to strict surveillance measures at the International Mail Office in Karachi, the smuggled items were identified and seized in accordance with the law before reaching their intended destination.

Pakistan Customs officials noted that the recent surge in silver prices has led to an increase in smuggling attempts across Pakistan. However, this case marks the first instance in which such a large quantity of silver has been intercepted through the international mail system.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the national economy by taking firm action against all forms of smuggling, including those attempted through international postal channels.