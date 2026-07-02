Pakistan customs posts record revenue collection

Pakistan Customs has collected a record Rs. 467 billion in import taxes in June 2026, marking a 33 percent increase over Rs. 350.3 billion collected in the same month last year.

Statistics show that customs duty collections rose to Rs.158 billion in June 2026, up 24 percent from Rs.127 billion in June 2025.

Despite Tariff rationalization, the department surpassed its highest-ever monthly tax collection target of Rs. 144 billion, achieving 110 percent of the goal by collecting Rs. 158 billion.

For the 2025-26 fiscal year, total taxes collected on imports reached Rs.4.692 billion, compared with Rs.4.131 billion in the previous fiscal year, an increase of 13.6 percent.

Annual customs duty collections totalled Rs. 1,331 billion, reflecting a 4 percent increase year-over-year and attaining 99 percent of the annual target.

Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) on imports surged by 20 percent, with collections rising to Rs. 752 billion compared to Rs. 628 billion last year.

Chairman FBR, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, said: “Surpassing the monthly target by a significant margin reflects our commitment to facilitating trade while ensuring optimal revenue collection for the national exchequer.”

“This outstanding performance is a testament to the efficiency, transparency, and digital transformation initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Customs,” said Syed Shakeel Shah, Member Customs Operations.