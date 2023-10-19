Pakistan Customs seizes smuggled items worth Rs90mn from Jhang

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Customs Anti-Smuggling Wing conducted an operation on Jhang Road and seized smuggled goods, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Customs Collectorate report, the anti-smuggling wing clutched non-custom-paid smuggled goods which included 1100 heavy vehicle tires worth Rs 90 million.

The anti-smuggling wing also seized six noncustom paid vehicles.

Back in 2021, Pakistan Customs Anti-Smuggling wing seized smuggled items worth Rs3.63 billion in the last 11 months of the current fiscal year.

The Pakistan Customs carrying out an exhaustive drive against smuggled items to minimise the tax loss to the national kitty.

According to the yearly report issued by the Pakistan Customs collector, the teams in various raids seized smuggled items including, gold, dry fruits, medicines, tyres, cigarettes and others worth Rs3.63 billion.

The report showed the increase in revenue collection from July 2020 to June 2021. Revenue surged by 112.46 per cent as compared to last financial year.

In a separate raid in Karachi, earlier this year, customs officials had recovered a large quantity of foreign made firecrackers from a godown in Karachi.