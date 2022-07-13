Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Pakistan reports 236 new Covid-19 cases, down from previous day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported as many as 236 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to the National Institute of Health, 15,191 Covid tests were conducted across the country in past 24 hours, out of which 236 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 1.55 percent, according to the report.

Moreover, no Covid-19-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said NIH, adding that 152 people are in critical condition.

WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic ‘nowhere near over’

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was worried that coronavirus case numbers were shooting up, putting more strain on health systems and workers.

The number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30 per cent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures.

