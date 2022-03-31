Pakistan logs 244 fresh Covid cases, six deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported as many as 244 fresh Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the database, six more people succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 30,355.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said a total of 29,625 tests were conducted during the same period, out of which 244 turned out to be positive, showing a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent.

The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 439.

Of late, the NCOC announced withdrawal of all Covid-19 related restrictions in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, an umbrella body leading Pakistan’s fight against the pandemic, made the announcement, a key step for the country to move to normalization.

