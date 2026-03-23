Pakistan Day celebrated with simplicity across the country

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state, in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The traditional Pakistan Day parade and associated ceremonial events were not held, as the government scaled down celebrations in the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the resulting austerity measures.

The day is observed to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, which set the agenda for a separate homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Pakistan Day was marked with simple flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to national heroes, as well as to the martyrs and ghazis who sacrificed for the creation and stability of Pakistan.

In their messages on Pakistan Day, they said that, with the blessing of freedom, Pakistan stands as a testament to the wisdom, determination, perseverance, and sacrifices of its founding generation.

The President and Prime Minister said the entire nation remains resolute in upholding its proud traditions and stands ready to face any challenge.

In his message, the President noted that despite early challenges after independence, Pakistan made significant progress through determination and cooperation, including building strong institutions, enhancing defense capabilities, and combating terrorism.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve against security threats, he stressed that no group would be allowed to use foreign soil to act against the country.

The Prime Minister said the government has steered Pakistan’s economy toward sustainable growth despite numerous challenges.

He added that sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue, and that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu also extended their heartfelt congratulations to the nation on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the occasion.

In their messages, they said that March 23, 1940, stands as a defining moment in history, as it crystallized a collective vision and set the course for the creation of an independent homeland.

They added that the Armed Forces of Pakistan, alongside the resilient people and law enforcement agencies, remain united and unwavering in their resolve to eradicate threats to the country’s security.