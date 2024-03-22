Pakistan Day: Mobile services to be suspended tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has decided to “temporarily suspend mobile services” tomorrow in parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on account of Pakistan Day (March 23rd), ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that the ministry has taken the decision in light of the “deteriorating security situation”.

The mobile services will be temporarily suspended in the areas adjacent to the parade ground in Shakar Parian and some parts of Rawalpindi. “Phone services will remain suspended from 6am to 2pm,” sources claimed.

The nation celebrates Pakistan Day tomorrow with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day will dawn with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country. National flag will be hoisted on major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in the afternoon where President Asif Ali Zardari would confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.