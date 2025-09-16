Pakistan decide against withdrawing from Asia Cup: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board backed off from its threat to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025, Indian media claimed on Tuesday.

The row emerged during the high-voltage Pakistan-India clash when Pycroft allegedly instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands — a move the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) insists was in breach of ICC regulations.

In protest, the PCB has lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), calling for the immediate removal of the referee.

The board has underscored that Pycroft’s actions undermined the spirit of the game and violated established protocols.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the board hasn’t taken a formal stance to abandon the competition, irrespective of the ICC’s decision on their plea against Pycroft.

The former Zimbabwe international reportedly informed Pakistan captain Salman Agha about the move, and then he conveyed the same message to India captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Following the game, PCB chairman Mohhessin Naqvi confirmed that a complaint had been lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC). In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi stated:

“The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup.”

A letter addressed to ICC general manager Wasim Khan, was dispatched by the PCB highlighting its concerns regarding the incident, which breached both the Spirit of Cricket and the ICC Code of Conduct.

Moreover, PCB team manager Naveed Akram Cheema also approached tournament director Andrew Russell for clarification.

The board believed that the instructions had been influenced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after consultation with the Indian government.

The situation got worse after India’s players and staff opted not to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after the match.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that the decision had been aligned with guidance from the Indian government and the BCCI.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson later called the move “disappointing,” while Salman Agha skipped the post-match presentation entirely.

It is reported that ICC would reject PCB’s plea to remove Pycroft from the tournament.

Despite the diplomatic strain and a wave of online outrage, there has been no official withdrawal or threat of withdrawal from the PCB.

Their participation continues as planned, with a crucial match against the UAE on Wednesday. The victory in the game would secure a spot in Super four stage of the Asia Cup.

If they progress, then they will meet India again on September 21.