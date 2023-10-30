Pakistan decides ‘immediate deportation of illegal immigrants after arrest’

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government has decided to immediately deport illegal immigrants after their arrests and special instructions have been given to the local administrations and police forces of all provinces, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan pulled up socks for deportation of illegal immigrants and decided direct deportation after their arrests. Following the cabinet’s approval, the interior ministry issued instructions to the police forces, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and local administrations across the country.

The authorities granted special powers to the local administrations, police forces and LEAs for completing the repatriation process across the country.

The concerned police departments will prosecute the illegal immigrant cases during trials. Additionally, the prosecution powers were also granted to the police through chief secretaries.

The law was taken into effect after the formal approval of the federal cabinet and the interior ministry.

Federal cabinet decisions

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired the federal cabinet session today and took key decisions.

A briefing was given on the repatriation of illegally residing immigrants from across the country. It was told that the orders for repatriation of illegal immigrants were issued to all provinces under the Foreign Act 1947.

Sources said that all concerned institutions including police forces have been directed to arrest the illegal immigrants. It was learnt that all illegal immigrants who are facing trials in minor crimes and convicted will be deported.

However, those foreigners will not be deported who were found involved in serious crimes, sources added.

The caretaker government granted special powers to the district administration, police forces, prosecution and jail administrations.

Additionally, special detention centres have been established in all four provinces to keep the arrested immigrants and deportation.

Holding Camp in Karachi

In Karachi, Haji Camp has been given the status of a Holding Camp for illegal immigrants. The representatives of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), police and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will provide assistance.

Commissioner Karachi will finalise arrangements for the return of illegal immigrants via trains.

The FIA staffers will compile data on illegally residing foreigners with the assistance of the NADRA.

Commissioner Karachi confirmed the establishment of a temporary camp for illegal immigrants in Karachi. He added that another camp could be established in the Civic Centre if needed.

Overall, three camps were established across Sindh, according to the district administration.

The caretaker federal government set a November 1 deadline for illegal immigrants to leave the country or else face deportation.