Pakistan decides to extend registered Afghan refugees stay

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to extend the stay of registered Afghan refugees in the country for six months, ARY News reported, quoting highly-placed sources.

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The sources said the decision to extend the tenure of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan was extended by the caretaker federal cabinet through a circulation summary.

The caretaker government of Pakistan has decided to extend the stay of POR (Proof of Registration) card-holder Afghan refugees on the recommendation of the foreign office and interior ministry, the sources said.

The tenure that expired on June 30, 2023 now stands enforced until December 31. The decision will benefit registered Afghans and their families.

Separately, around 203,639 Afghan nationals illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now, Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees said.

In the last 24 hours 5,085 Afghan citizens returned to Afghanistan from the Torkham border crossing.

Since October 1st, 203,639 Afghan citizens who were illegally staying in Pakistan, have returned to home till now, the Commissionerate has said.