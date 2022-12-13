Pakistan decides to sell its old embassy building in US

Pakistan has decided to sell its old embassy building located in the United States (US), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-placed sources.

The Foreign Office has given nod to the Pakistani embassy in Washington to sell its old building, which was lying vacant for the last 15 years.

The building located at the prime location of Washington is worth $5 to 6 million dollars, the sources familiar with the development said and added that the building is being sold due to the ‘crunch’ economic situation of Pakistan.

Earlier it emerged, the Foreign Affairs Division moved to the cabinet the case of two old Chancery buildings, located on 2201 R Street and 2315 Massachusetts Avenue in Washington, which have been lying vacant since the Pakistan Embassy there was relocated to a purpose-built Chancery Building in April 2003.

Earlier in the month of August, sources claimed that Pakistan is expected to sell shares of the Roosevelt Hotel in New York’s Manhattan to Qatar in return for the Doha investment in the aviation sector.

The Roosevelt Hotel, established in 1924, is among the historic hotels in the United States and is situated in the luxurious downtown area of Manhattan.

