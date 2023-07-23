Pakistan defeat India to win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

COLOMBO: Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs to win the title of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 for the second time.

Pakistan A spinners bowlers stopped Indian batters from chasing a huge 353-run target, collapsing the whole batting line-up at just 224 runs in 40 overs.

The India A remained unbeatable till the final.

Pakistan scored 352 runs in the first inning at the loss of eight wickets. Pakistan A openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan built a strong partnership of over 120 runs.

Later, Tayyab Tahir’s ton Omair Yousuf’s 35 gave strength to the other batters for setting a huge target in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final.

Tayyab Tahir’s belligerent ton and fifties from the opening duo power Pakistan Shaheens to 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣-8️⃣ 🏏#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/4B1HbD2gs3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each.

During the second inning, Sai Sudharsan 29 and Abhishek Sharma 61 took a storming start for the 353-run chase, however, the other batters except skipper Yash Dhull 39 failed to build a strong partnership.

Sufiyan Muqeem gets his third wicket of the night! 🌟 Pakistan Shaheens are just 2️⃣ wickets away from winning the final 💫#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/d11gXQ3DNa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim grabbed two wickets each. Mubasir Khan took one wicket.