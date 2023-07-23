Pakistan defeat India to win ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

COLOMBO: Pakistan A defeated India A by 128 runs to win the title of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 for the second time.

Pakistan A spinners bowlers stopped Indian batters from chasing a huge 353-run target, collapsing the whole batting line-up at just 224 runs in 40 overs.

The India A remained unbeatable till the final.

Pakistan scored 352 runs in the first inning at the loss of eight wickets. Pakistan A openers, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan built a strong partnership of over 120 runs.

Later, Tayyab Tahir’s ton Omair Yousuf’s 35 gave strength to the other batters for setting a huge target in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Riyan Parag took two wickets each.

During the second inning, Sai Sudharsan 29 and Abhishek Sharma 61 took a storming start for the 353-run chase, however, the other batters except skipper Yash Dhull 39 failed to build a strong partnership.

Sufiyan Muqeem took three wickets while Arshad Iqbal, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Wasim grabbed two wickets each. Mubasir Khan took one wicket.

