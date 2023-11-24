Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair

ISLAMABAD: In a resounding victory over India, Pakistan on Friday was elected as Vice Chair of the UNESCO Executive Board from the Asia Pacific Group for the 2023-2025 term.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO), the elections were held at the 218th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board in Paris.

Of the 58-member Executive Board, Pakistan secured 38 votes as compared to India’s 18.

Pakistan has been elected, with overwhelming support, as Vice Chair of UNESCO Executive Board (term 2023-25) from Asia Pacific Group at the ExB Session. Grateful to all members for their trust and support. Pakistan is deeply committed to cooperative multilateralism and looks forward to working with all member states.

“Pakistan is grateful to members of the Executive Board and all member states of UNESCO for their overwhelming support and the trust reposed in its candidature,’ Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said that Pakistan would carry out its responsibilities with a deep sense of commitment, credibility, honest dialogue and mutual respect.

“As an ardent supporter of multilateralism Pakistan will work together with UNESCO member states to mobilize collective efforts to promote common objectives at UNESCO, including its global priorities – Africa and Gender Equality and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Operational Strategy,” the statement noted.

Earlier during the UNESCO General Conference, Pakistan had been successfully re-elected to the Executive Board at the elections held on 15 November 2023.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Permanent Delegation to Unesco based in Paris, said Pakistan received the highest number of votes in the group.

“We are thankful to member states for their support and trust. Pakistan will continue to work together with all member states in advancing our shared objectives,” a statement issued from Paris said.