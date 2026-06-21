Pakistan defence budget 2026-27 unanimously approved by NA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Sunday approved 88 demands for grants worth more than Rs43.85 trillion under the federal budget 2026-27, including allocations for defence, education, health, communications, water resources and other key sectors.

During the budget session, demands for grants relating to the armed forces and defence development expenditures were presented before the House. Notably, the opposition did not move any cut motions against the defence allocations, resulting in the defence budget being approved unanimously.

The lower house approved seven demands for grants amounting to Rs30.69 trillion for defence and defence production. Funding was also cleared for several major sectors, including Rs125.72 billion for communications, more than Rs192.7 billion for education and over Rs107.32 billion for water resources.

The National Assembly further approved allocations of Rs35.38 billion for the Cabinet Secretariat, Rs68.17 billion for Foreign Affairs, Rs53.28 billion for National Health Services, Rs42.07 billion for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Rs37.21 billion for the Planning Division and Rs29.54 billion for Industries and Production.

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Among other approved allocations, Rs27.57 billion was earmarked for Information and Broadcasting, Rs27.99 billion for Commerce, Rs24.91 billion for Law and Justice, Rs22.31 billion for Housing and Works, Rs19.54 billion for Science and Technology and Rs15.01 billion for Economic Affairs.

The House also approved Rs111.13 billion for Pakistan Railways, Rs5.02 billion for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rs4.12 billion for Maritime Affairs, Rs3.05 billion for National Heritage and Culture, Rs3.18 billion for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Rs3.73 billion for Overseas Pakistanis, Rs2.33 billion for Human Rights, Rs2.40 billion for Religious Affairs and Rs1.20 billion for Parliamentary Affairs.

In addition, the National Assembly approved Rs9.03 billion for its own expenditures and Rs3.21 billion for the Senate of Pakistan.